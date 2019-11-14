Vinyl Tile Market 2019 Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Asia)

Global “Vinyl Tile Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Vinyl Tile in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vinyl Tile Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Tarkett

Gerflor

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

Shaw

Hanwha

LG Hausys

Mohawk

Polyflor

Congoleum

Forbo

TOLI

Beaulieu

Tajima

Metroflor

Interface

RiL

Karndean

Roppe

Milliken

Kraus

Parterre

Kingdomfloor

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring The report provides a basic overview of the Vinyl Tile industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Vinyl Tile Market Types:

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Others Vinyl Tile Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Commercial Use

Residential Use

In the world wide, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in vinyl tile market, whose consumption volume occupied 31.23% market share in 2016. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha and Shaw are the global leading manufacturers of vinyl tile.

Vinyl tile downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, in 2016 Commercial Use accounts for nearly 64.88% of total downstream consumption of vinyl tile in global.

According to the type, it can be divided into LVT and VCT. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is the main product, capturing about 59.44% of global consumption of vinyl tile in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of vinyl tile. North America is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the North America consumption of vinyl tile is 171.71 million Sq.m. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With lower human cost, raw materials and strong market demand, many big international brands have set up factories in China.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, vinyl tile consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of vinyl tile is estimated to be 653.57 million Sq.m.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Tile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 9570 million US$ in 2024, from 7390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.