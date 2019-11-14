 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vinyl Tile Market 2019 Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Asia)

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Vinyl Tile

Global “Vinyl Tile Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Vinyl Tile in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vinyl Tile Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Tarkett
  • Gerflor
  • Armstrong
  • Mannington Mills
  • NOX Corporation
  • Shaw
  • Hanwha
  • LG Hausys
  • Mohawk
  • Polyflor
  • Congoleum
  • Forbo
  • TOLI
  • Beaulieu
  • Tajima
  • Metroflor
  • Interface
  • RiL
  • Karndean
  • Roppe
  • Milliken
  • Kraus
  • Parterre
  • Kingdomfloor
  • Snmo LVT
  • Hailide New Material
  • Taide Plastic Flooring

    The report provides a basic overview of the Vinyl Tile industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Vinyl Tile Market Types:

  • Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
  • Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)
  • Others

    Vinyl Tile Market Applications:

  • Commercial Use
  • Residential Use

    Finally, the Vinyl Tile market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Vinyl Tile market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the world wide, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in vinyl tile market, whose consumption volume occupied 31.23% market share in 2016. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha and Shaw are the global leading manufacturers of vinyl tile.
  • Vinyl tile downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, in 2016 Commercial Use accounts for nearly 64.88% of total downstream consumption of vinyl tile in global.
  • According to the type, it can be divided into LVT and VCT. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is the main product, capturing about 59.44% of global consumption of vinyl tile in 2016.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of vinyl tile. North America is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the North America consumption of vinyl tile is 171.71 million Sq.m. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With lower human cost, raw materials and strong market demand, many big international brands have set up factories in China.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, vinyl tile consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of vinyl tile is estimated to be 653.57 million Sq.m.
  • The worldwide market for Vinyl Tile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 9570 million US$ in 2024, from 7390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vinyl Tile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Vinyl Tile Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Vinyl Tile by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vinyl Tile Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vinyl Tile Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vinyl Tile Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vinyl Tile Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vinyl Tile Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vinyl Tile Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vinyl Tile Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vinyl Tile Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

