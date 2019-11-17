Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Global "Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) Market" focuses on the Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Merck

TCI

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Norquay Technology

BOC Sciences

Custom Synthesis LLC

Market Segment by Types:

Purity 99%

Purity 99%

Purity 97%

Market Segment by Applications:

Chemistry Industry

Chemistry Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

The production of Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) will increase from 121.3 MT in 2014 to 142.6 MT in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.29%. In 2018, the global Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) market is led by Europe, while the U.S. is the second-largest region-wise market.

The worldwide market for Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.