Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market Analysis, Recent, Trends Size, Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2019

About Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester

Vinylphosphonic acid and vinylphosphonic acid dimethylester are produced in chloride free processes and are supplied in a high quality with two different water contents. Vinylphosphonic acid (VPA), its polymers and copolymers has outstanding properties in several application areas due to the presence of both lipophilic and hydrophilic functionalities in one molecule. These products are particularly suitable for the improvement of material properties and surfaces such as coatings, corrosion inhibition and additives for dispersions.

BASF

Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market Types:

Purity: 97-98%

Purity?98% Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market Applications:

Coating

Lithography

Construction Chemicals

Corrosion Inhibitor