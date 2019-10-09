Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market Report: Top Companies, In-Depth Market Analysis and With Inputs from Industry Experts Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Vinylphosphonic acid and vinylphosphonic acid dimethylester are produced in chloride free processes and are supplied in a high quality with two different water contents. Vinylphosphonic acid (VPA), its polymers and copolymers has outstanding properties in several application areas due to the presence of both lipophilic and hydrophilic functionalities in one molecule. These products are particularly suitable for the improvement of material properties and surfaces such as coatings, corrosion inhibition and additives for dispersions.

Some top manufacturers in Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market: –

Euticals

BASF and many more Scope of the Report:

Vinylphosphonic acid dimethylester is mainly used in coating, lithography, construction chemicals and corrosion inhibitor industry. During them, coating industry is the leading consumption region, which consumed 24454 Kg in 2017 with a consumption share of 40.88%. Construction chemicals and corrosion inhibitor separately consumed 9571 and 13240 Kg in 2017.

The worldwide market for Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 4930 million US$ in 2024, from 3390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Purity: 97-98%

Purity?98% Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Coating

Lithography

Construction Chemicals

Corrosion Inhibitor