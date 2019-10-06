Vinylphosphonic Acid Market 2019 Global Industry Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Available at Market Reports World

The Report studies the Vinylphosphonic Acid Market 2019 and provides status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Vinylphosphonic Acid market by product type and applications/end sectors.
Vinylphosphonic acid is an organophosphorus compound with the formula C2H3PO3H2. It is a colorless liquid. Vinylphosphonic acid is a key monomer for the synthesis of vinyl phosphate polymer, co-polymer, etc.
- Euticals
- BASF
- Solvay Novecare
Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
The Scope of the Report:
Applications of vinylphosphonic acid include Printing, Coating, Water Treatment & Oil Well, Fuel Cells, Health Care and so on. Among those applications, Coating accounts for the largest market share, which was about 35.78% in 2017.
The vinylphosphonic acid industry is highly concentrated as there are major three manufacturers presently. Euticals is the largest producer with sales volume of 160 MT in 2017.
Global sales of vinylphosphonic acid increased from 133 MT in 2013 to 179 MT in 2017. Europe is the largest production base presently. As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer with about 51.33% share in 2017.
The worldwide market for Vinylphosphonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 20 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Vinylphosphonic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
the Vinylphosphonic Acid Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
