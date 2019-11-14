Vinylphosphonic Acid Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

Euticals

BASF

Solvay Novecare

Vinylphosphonic acid is an organophosphorus compound with the formula C2H3PO3H2. It is a colorless liquid. Vinylphosphonic acid is a key monomer for the synthesis of vinyl phosphate polymer, co-polymer, etc.

VPA 90%

VPA 80%

Printing

Coating

Water Treatment & Oil Well

Fuel Cells

Applications of vinylphosphonic acid include Printing, Coating, Water Treatment & Oil Well, Fuel Cells, Health Care and so on. Among those applications, Coating accounts for the largest market share, which was about 35.78% in 2017.

The vinylphosphonic acid industry is highly concentrated as there are major three manufacturers presently. Euticals is the largest producer with sales volume of 160 MT in 2017.

Global sales of vinylphosphonic acid increased from 133 MT in 2013 to 179 MT in 2017. Europe is the largest production base presently. As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer with about 51.33% share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Vinylphosphonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 20 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.