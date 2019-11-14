 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vinylphosphonic Acid Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Vinylphosphonic Acid

Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Vinylphosphonic Acid industry.

Geographically, Vinylphosphonic Acid Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Vinylphosphonic Acid including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Repot:

  • Euticals
  • BASF
  • Solvay Novecare

  • About Vinylphosphonic Acid:

    Vinylphosphonic acid is an organophosphorus compound with the formula C2H3PO3H2. It is a colorless liquid. Vinylphosphonic acid is a key monomer for the synthesis of vinyl phosphate polymer, co-polymer, etc.

    Vinylphosphonic Acid Industry report begins with a basic Vinylphosphonic Acid market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Types:

  • VPA 90%
  • VPA 80%
  • Other

    Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Applications:

  • Printing
  • Coating
  • Water Treatment & Oil Well
  • Fuel Cells
  • Others

    Scope of Report:

  • Applications of vinylphosphonic acid include Printing, Coating, Water Treatment & Oil Well, Fuel Cells, Health Care and so on. Among those applications, Coating accounts for the largest market share, which was about 35.78% in 2017.
  • The vinylphosphonic acid industry is highly concentrated as there are major three manufacturers presently. Euticals is the largest producer with sales volume of 160 MT in 2017.
  • Global sales of vinylphosphonic acid increased from 133 MT in 2013 to 179 MT in 2017. Europe is the largest production base presently. As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer with about 51.33% share in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Vinylphosphonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 20 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vinylphosphonic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Vinylphosphonic Acid Market major leading market players in Vinylphosphonic Acid industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Industry report also includes Vinylphosphonic Acid Upstream raw materials and Vinylphosphonic Acid downstream consumers analysis.

