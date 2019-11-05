 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Violins Market Intelligence Report by Regions, Type and Application, With Sales and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 5, 2019

Violins

The report titled “Global Violins Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Violins market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Violins analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Violins in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • YAMAHA
  • FranzSandner
  • Stentor
  • FengLegend
  • KAPOK
  • GCV-Violins
  • JinYin Musical
  • Bellafina
  • NS Design
  • Barcus Berry
  • Hofner
  • Beijing Forest Violins

     “Violin is a stringed musical instrument that have four strings tuned at intervals of a fifth and a usual range from G below middle C upward for more than 4¹/? octaves and have a shallow body, shoulders at right angles to the neck, a fingerboard without frets, and a curved bridge.”

    Violins Market Segments by Type:

  • Electric Violin
  • Acoustic Violin

    Violins Market Segments by Application:

  • Professional Performance
  • Learning and Training
  • Individual Amateurs

    Scope of Market Report:

  • North America violin market size was valued at around USD 166.46 million in 2018. APAC countries such as China, India, and South Korea currently have a low penetration rate but are expected to emerge as an attractive opportunity for vendors to venture during this period. The region is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing markets for violins globally
  • The global Violin industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. The five largest operators account for about 66.56% of total industry revenue in 2018. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures.
  • The increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and high standards of living have motivated individuals to spend more on leisure activities. It has led to a rise in the sales of musical instruments such as guitars, pianos, and violins. To capitalize on the market demand, vendors are predicted to focus more on the frequent changes in consumer preferences presented by the market. Established vendors are likely to scale up their investments in branding and expanding their collection of existing violins, as well as acquiring new players.
  • The worldwide market for Violins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Violins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Violins Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Violins, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Violins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Violins in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Violins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Violins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Violins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Violins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

