Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Modest Situation Among the Top Manufacturers, With Sales, Revenue and Market Share 2024

Scope of Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market:

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions.

A VPN is created by establishing a virtual point-to-point connection through the use of dedicated connections, virtual tunneling protocols, or traffic encryption. A VPN available from the public Internet can provide some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From a user perspective, the resources available within the private network can be accessed remotely.

Traditional VPNs are characterized by a point-to-point topology, and they do not tend to support or connect broadcast domains, so services such as Microsoft Windows NetBIOS may not be fully supported or work as they would on a local area network (LAN). Designers have developed VPN variants, such as Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), and layer-2 tunneling protocols, to overcome this limitation.

The Europe VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of large number of enterprises and increase in number of internet users have supplemented the market growth. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in penetration of internet, rapid industrialization, and significant economic growth.

In the cloud VPN connectivity type, the remote access cloud VPN is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends among organizations. In the organization size segmentation, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, due to the large-scale adoption of cloud VPN solutions and cost effectiveness and centralized management capabilities during the forecast period

In the cloud VPN end-user market, the verticals segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the preference to purchase the cloud VPN solutions and services directly from software vendors without relying on third-party service vendors.

Over the next five years, projects that Virtual Private Network (VPN) will register a 13.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2660 million by 2023, from US$ 1260 million in 2017.

IP Vanish VPN Virtual Private Network (VPN) Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Virtual Private Network (VPN) market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

