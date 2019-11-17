Viscometers Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

A viscometer is an instrument used to measure the viscosity of a fluid. For liquids with viscosities which vary with flow conditions, an instrument called a rheometer is used. Viscometers only work under one flow condition.In general, either the fluid remains stationary and an object moves through it, or the object is stationary and the fluid moves to pass it. The drag caused by relative motion of the fluid and a surface is a measure of the viscosity. The flow conditions must have a sufficiently small value of Reynolds number for there to be laminar flow..

Brookfield

Anton Paar

PAC

Emerson

Toki

proRheo

Fungilab

Hydramotion

Atac

Bartec

Lamy Rheology

A&D

Fuji

Lemis Baltic

Marimex

Galvanic

RheoSense

Sofraser

Vindum

VAF Instruments

Zonwon

Hangzhou Hengyuan

SenXin

Viscometers Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

In-line Process Viscometers

Portable Viscometers

Petroleum

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage