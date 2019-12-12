Viscose Staple Fiber Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Viscose Staple Fiber Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Viscose Staple Fiber market size.

About Viscose Staple Fiber:

Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.

Top Key Players of Viscose Staple Fiber Market:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Major Types covered in the Viscose Staple Fiber Market report are:

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Other Major Applications covered in the Viscose Staple Fiber Market report are:

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile Scope of Viscose Staple Fiber Market:

China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly 67.39% in 2016 and a sales market share nearly 61.98% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 17.16%. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber.

There are four kinds of Viscose Staple Fiber, which are Ordinary Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, Strong Fiber and Modified Fiber. Ordinary Viscose Staple Fiber are important in the Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly59.05% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Viscose Staple Fiber industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Viscose Staple Fiber have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Viscose Staple Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 13400 million US$ in 2024, from 10900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.