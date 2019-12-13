Visible Fiber Laser Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

About Visible Fiber Laser:

Visible fiber lasers come in continuous-wave (CW) and pulsed form, range from low-power to a hundred or more watts in output, and have uses ranging from science to industry (especially materials processing) to general laser use.

IPG Photonics

Coherent

Lumibird

MPB Communications

Azur Light Systems

Changchun New Industries

Spectra-Physics

ESI

EKSPLA

Optromix

Continuous Wave Type

Industrial Production

Biology and Medical

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Visible Fiber Laser in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Visible Fiber Laser. Increasing of Biology and Medical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Visible Fiber Laser in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the Visible Fiber Laser industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Visible Fiber Laser is relatively immatures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like IPG Photonics, Coherent, Lumibird, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Visible Fiber Laser and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 34% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Visible Fiber Laser industry because of their market share of Visible Fiber Laser.

The worldwide market for Visible Fiber Laser is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 105.9 million US$ in 2024, from 72 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.