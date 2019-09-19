Vitamin A Market Emerging Trends Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2024

Global “Vitamin A Market” 2019 Research Report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.
Vitamin A is a group of unsaturated nutritional organic compounds that includes retinol, retinal, retinoic acid, and several provitamin A carotenoids (most notably beta-carotene). Vitamin A has multiple functions: it is important for growth and development, for the maintenance of the immune system and good vision. Vitamin A is needed by the retina of the eye in the form of retinal, which combines with protein opsin to form rhodopsin, the light-absorbing molecule necessary for both low-light (scotopic vision) and color vision. Vitamin A also functions in a very different role as retinoic acid (an irreversibly oxidized form of retinol), which is an important hormone-like growth factor for epithelial and other cells.Vitamin A chemical called retinol is the earliest discovered vitamin. Vitamin A contains two. One is Vitamin A alcohol ( retinol ), was the first Vitamin A morphology ( found only in animal foods ); The other is carotene, vitamin A can be synthesized in the human body ( provitaminA, preformed material from plant and animal foods intake ); Vitamin A unit of measure is USP units ( United States Pharmocopea ), IU units ( International Units ), RE ( Retinol Equivalents ) .
The Scope of the Report:
The global average price of Vitamin A is in the decreasing trend, from 26370 USD/MT in 2011 to 24867 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
USA is the largest producer of Vitamin A, with a production market share nearly 34% in 2016. China is the second largest producer of Vitamin A, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for Vitamin A industry. Downstream feed mills and breeding in early after the stock, weaker demand gradually, but the raw material market supplies, supporting the domestic prices.
The worldwide market for Vitamin A is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Vitamin A in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
