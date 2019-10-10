 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Vitamin

Global “Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin):

The Riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, is a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement it is used to prevent and treat riboflavin deficiency and prevent migraines. It can be used as a therapeutic mouth, eyes and genital inflammation APIs. Riboflavin application is very extensive in the clinical treatment, food industry, feed industry and has important value in cosmetic industry and so on.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Guangji Pharmaceutical
  • DSM
  • BASF
  • Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals
  • NB GROUP

    Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Types:

  • Content 80% Vitamin B2
  • Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2
  • Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2

    Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Applications:

  • Feed Additives
  • Food Additives
  • Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Industry

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) industry.

    Scope of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market:

  • China market price of riboflavin is expected to enlarger in recent years. With long-term over-supply of riboflavin, the future price trend depends on the inventories of leading companies.
  • The most widely used riboflavin include: Content 80% Vitamin B2, Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2 and Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2. For Content 80% Vitamin B2, it mainly used in feed additives and account for about 68.04% of the market share.
  • Riboflavin is mainly used as additives, such as feed additives, food additives, and also pharmaceutical industry. As everybody understanding of riboflavin medicinal value growing, cosmetics industry is becoming the part of riboflavin. Among them, the feed additive account for about 70.96% of the market share.
  • The worldwide market for Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 10300 million US$ in 2024, from 7790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Growing Market of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    Important Key questions answered in Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Joann Wilson
