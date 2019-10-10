Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

Global “Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin):

The Riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, is a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement it is used to prevent and treat riboflavin deficiency and prevent migraines. It can be used as a therapeutic mouth, eyes and genital inflammation APIs. Riboflavin application is very extensive in the clinical treatment, food industry, feed industry and has important value in cosmetic industry and so on.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Guangji Pharmaceutical

DSM

BASF

Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Types:

Content 80% Vitamin B2

Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2

Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2 Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Applications:

Feed Additives

Food Additives

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Industry This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) industry. Scope of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market:

China market price of riboflavin is expected to enlarger in recent years. With long-term over-supply of riboflavin, the future price trend depends on the inventories of leading companies.

The most widely used riboflavin include: Content 80% Vitamin B2, Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2 and Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2. For Content 80% Vitamin B2, it mainly used in feed additives and account for about 68.04% of the market share.

Riboflavin is mainly used as additives, such as feed additives, food additives, and also pharmaceutical industry. As everybody understanding of riboflavin medicinal value growing, cosmetics industry is becoming the part of riboflavin. Among them, the feed additive account for about 70.96% of the market share.

The worldwide market for Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 10300 million US$ in 2024, from 7790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.