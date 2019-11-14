Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market 2019 Size, Opportunities, Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share and Analysis to 2024

Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) industry.

Geographically, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Repot:

DSM

CSPC Pharma

Shandong Luwei

Northeast Pharma

North China Pharma

Shandong Tianli

Ningxia Qiyuan

Zhengzhou Tuoyang

Henan Huaxing

Anhui Tiger

About Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid): Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), an essential nutrient found mainly in fruits and vegetables. The body requires ascorbic acid in order to form and maintain bones, blood vessels, and skin. Ascorbic acid also promotes the healing of cuts, abrasions and wounds; helps fight infections; inhibits conversion of irritants in smog, tobacco smoke, and certain foods into cancer-causing substances; appears to lessen the risk of developing high blood pressure and heart disease; helps regulate cholesterol levels; prevents the development of scurvy; appears to lower the risk of developing cataracts; and aids in iron absorption. Ascorbic acid can cause adverse reactions when taken with some drugs. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Industry report begins with a basic Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Types:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Applications:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Feed

The biggest consumer of this food additive is food and beverage industry, which counted about 60%; pharmaceutical industry count about 30% of the total demand, while feed industry counted about 7.8% in 2016.

Since 2016, the price of ascorbic acid has increased steadily for several reasons. Factories in China that produce ascorbic acid are seriously considering price increases. From the beginning of 2016, prices of these products began to increase, followed by many other ingredients; starting in Q4, prices began to increase substantially. Ascorbic acid factories are underfunded due to the low price in recent years, resulting in a strong desire to raise prices.

The worldwide market for Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1520 million US$ in 2024, from 1140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.