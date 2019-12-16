 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vitamin D Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Vitamin D Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Vitamin D

GlobalVitamin D Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vitamin D market size.

About Vitamin D:

Vitamin D is a steroid Vitamin; a group of fat-soluble prohormones that help maintain the balance of calcium in the body, important for normal growth and mineralization of bones and teeth. Extensive and ongoing research on Vitamin D has also brought to light new roles of this Vitamin in modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions.There are two commercially used forms of vitamin D, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms are used in nutritional supplements, where vitamin D3 prevails, whereas vitamin D2 finds greater use in pharmacies in the area of final dosage forms.

Top Key Players of Vitamin D Market:

  • Company one
  • Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech
  • Taizhou Hisound Chemical
  • Kingdomway
  • Zhejiang NHU Company
  • Royal DSM
  • BASF
  • Zhejiang Medicine
  • Fermenta

    Major Types covered in the Vitamin D Market report are:

  • Food Grade
  • Feed Grade
  • Medical Grade

    Major Applications covered in the Vitamin D Market report are:

  • Feed
  • Medical
  • Food

    Scope of Vitamin D Market:

  • In consumption market, the China market sales value for vitamin D is expected to reach 91 million USD in 2016. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D. And the production share of vitamin D is responsible for 86.10% in the world in 2015. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72% and 15.12% in 2015. The USA mainly rely on imports from foreign to buy the vitamin D product. The apparent consumption of USA is 1764 MT in 2015.
  • Vitamin D can be classified into three types: food grade vitamin D, feed grade vitamin D and pharmaceutical grade vitamin D. Survey results showed that 79.16% of the vitamin D market is feed grade, 13.49% is food grade and 7.35% is pharmaceutical grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D. So, vitamin D has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The main raw material of vitamin D is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D industry.
  • The worldwide market for Vitamin D is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vitamin D in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vitamin D product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vitamin D, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vitamin D in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vitamin D competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vitamin D breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vitamin D market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vitamin D sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Vitamin D Market Report pages: 115

    1 Vitamin D Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Vitamin D by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vitamin D Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vitamin D Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vitamin D Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vitamin D Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vitamin D Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vitamin D Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vitamin D Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vitamin D Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

