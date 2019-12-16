Vitamin D Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Vitamin D Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Global “Vitamin D Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vitamin D market size.

About Vitamin D:

Vitamin D is a steroid Vitamin; a group of fat-soluble prohormones that help maintain the balance of calcium in the body, important for normal growth and mineralization of bones and teeth. Extensive and ongoing research on Vitamin D has also brought to light new roles of this Vitamin in modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions.There are two commercially used forms of vitamin D, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms are used in nutritional supplements, where vitamin D3 prevails, whereas vitamin D2 finds greater use in pharmacies in the area of final dosage forms.

Top Key Players of Vitamin D Market:

Company one

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech

Taizhou Hisound Chemical

Kingdomway

Zhejiang NHU Company

Royal DSM

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Fermenta Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14056905 Major Types covered in the Vitamin D Market report are:

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Medical Grade Major Applications covered in the Vitamin D Market report are:

Feed

Medical

Food Scope of Vitamin D Market:

In consumption market, the China market sales value for vitamin D is expected to reach 91 million USD in 2016. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D. And the production share of vitamin D is responsible for 86.10% in the world in 2015. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72% and 15.12% in 2015. The USA mainly rely on imports from foreign to buy the vitamin D product. The apparent consumption of USA is 1764 MT in 2015.

Vitamin D can be classified into three types: food grade vitamin D, feed grade vitamin D and pharmaceutical grade vitamin D. Survey results showed that 79.16% of the vitamin D market is feed grade, 13.49% is food grade and 7.35% is pharmaceutical grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D. So, vitamin D has a huge market potential in the future.

The main raw material of vitamin D is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D industry.

The worldwide market for Vitamin D is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.