Vitamin E Market 2024: Marketing Channel (Direct, Indirect), Pricing Strategy and Brand Strategy

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Vitamin E

Global “Vitamin E Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Vitamin E Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Vitamin E:

Vitamin E, also called Tocopherol, is a group of compounds having similar physiological functions. It has antioxidant properties and often found in wheat germ oil, egg yolk, and leafy vegetables, it is an important vitamin for humans and animals.

Vitamin E Market Manufactures: 

  • ADM
  • Zhejiang Medicine
  • DSM (Cargill)
  • Wilmar Nutrition
  • BASF
  • Riken
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Shandong SunnyGrain
  • Ningbo Dahongying
  • Glanny
  • Zhejiang Worldbestve
  • Vitae Naturals

    Major Classification:

  • Under 50% Vitamin E
  • 50%~90% Vitamin E
  • Above 90% Vitamin E

    Major Applications:

  • Dietary Supplements
  • Food & Beverage
  • Cosmetics

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Natural Source Vitamin E is a highly concentrated market. The top six companies account for 60% market share. ADM, DSM and Zhejiang Medicine are the major player in the industry. Limited by the raw materials supplement, the actual production is largely smaller than the capacity.
  • With the wide application of Natural Source Vitamin E in dietary supplement, food & beverage and cosmetics, the growth rate of Natural Source Vitamin E may be higher in the next several years. In 2022, the global production of Natural Source Vitamin E is expected to be 24.5 thousand tons, at value of 833 million USD.
  • Before 2016, the price of natural vitamin is in decrease trend. While since 2016, the price trend is in increasing trend. The violent price fluctuations may have some influence on the Natural Source Vitamin E market. Manufacturers will expand their capacity to enjoy more profit.
  • With advanced dietary supplement, food & beverage and cosmetic industries, North America and Europe are the major two consumption market of Natural Source Vitamin E. in 2017, North America account for 39.05% market share while Europe account for 26.59%ã
  • The worldwide market for Vitamin E is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vitamin E in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vitamin E product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vitamin E, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vitamin E in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vitamin E competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vitamin E breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vitamin E market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vitamin E sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 120

