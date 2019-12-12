Vitamin K2 Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

About Vitamin K2:

Vitamin K2 is the term for a group of compounds called âmenaquinones,â which can be found mainly in dairy products. All K vitamins are similar in structure, but differ in the length of the âside chainâ. The longer the side chain, the better effect and efficiency.Vitamin K2 is a type of Vitamin K. The main function of Vitamin K is to activate the calcium-binding properties of proteins. Vitamin K1 is mostly involved in blood clotting, while Vitamin K2 helps regulate where calcium ends up in the body.Vitamin K2 is important for the body to utilize calcium to build healthy, strong bones and to inhibit calcium deposits in the arteries.

MK-7

MK-4

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer sign contract with big marketing players or set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The worldwide market for Vitamin K2 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.7% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 73 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.