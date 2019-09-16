 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vitamin K2 Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Vitamin K2

Global “Vitamin K2 Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Vitamin K2 industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Vitamin K2 market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Vitamin K2:

Vitamin K2 is the term for a group of compounds called ‘menaquinones,’ which can be found mainly in dairy products. All K vitamins are similar in structure, but differ in the length of the “side chain”. The longer the side chain, the better effect and efficiency.Vitamin K2 is a type of Vitamin K. The main function of Vitamin K is to activate the calcium-binding properties of proteins. Vitamin K1 is mostly involved in blood clotting, while Vitamin K2 helps regulate where calcium ends up in the body.Vitamin K2 is important for the body to utilize calcium to build healthy, strong bones and to inhibit calcium deposits in the arteries.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vitamin K2 capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vitamin K2 in global market.

Vitamin K2 Market Manufactures:

  • Kappa Bioscience
  • NattoPharma
  • Gnosis
  • DSM
  • Viridis BioPharma
  • Frutarom
  • DuPont Nutrition & Health
  • GeneFerm Biotechnology
  • Shanghai Reson Biotech
  • Guangdong Goodscend
  • Seebio Biotech
  • Kyowa Hakko

  • Vitamin K2 Market Types:

  • MK-7
  • MK-4
  • Other

    Vitamin K2 Market Applications:

  • Powder
  • Oil

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Vitamin K2 capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Vitamin K2 manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
  • The international leading companies prefer sign contract with big marketing players or set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
  • Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.
  • The worldwide market for Vitamin K2 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.7% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 73 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vitamin K2 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

