Vitamin K3 Market 2019 Research Reports 2019 | Global Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by Market Reports World

The Global “Vitamin K3 Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Vitamin K3 Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Vitamin K3 market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.
Short Details of Vitamin K3 Market Report – Vitamin K3 vitamin belongs to a family of vitamin K, In general, it is a white or off-white crystallized powder, it will cake after moisture, Soluble in water and hot ethanol, insoluble in ice ethanol, but not soluble in benzene ,ether, and the aqueous solution PH4.7-7. It is stable at room temperature. Easily decomposed when exposed to light, it is sensitive to acidic substances.
Global Vitamin K3 market competition by top manufacturers
- Dirox
- Oxyvit
- Brother Enterprises
- Vanetta
- Peace Chemical
- Zhenhua Chemical
- Chongqing Minfeng
At present, domestic and international prices of raw materials are relatively low, which guarantees the vitamin K3 manufacturers gross margins to some extent, but in the next period of time, after rising raw material prices, will make the manufacturers gross profit greatly reduced.
Currently, the high degree of industrial concentration of vitamin K3, which makes domestic manufacturers have significant price control.
The worldwide market for Vitamin K3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Vitamin K3 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
