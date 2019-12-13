Vitamin K3 Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

About Vitamin K3:

Vitamin K3 vitamin belongs to a family of vitamin K, In general, it is a white or off-white crystallized powder, it will cake after moisture, Soluble in water and hot ethanol, insoluble in ice ethanol, but not soluble in benzene ,ether, and the aqueous solution PH4.7-7. It is stable at room temperature. Easily decomposed when exposed to light, it is sensitive to acidic substances.

Vitamin K3 Market Manufactures:

Dirox

Oxyvit

Brother Enterprises

Vanetta

Peace Chemical

Zhenhua Chemical

Chongqing Minfeng

MSB

MNB

MPB Vitamin K3 Market Applications:

Food and Medicine

Feed Additives

At present, domestic and international prices of raw materials are relatively low, which guarantees the vitamin K3 manufacturers gross margins to some extent, but in the next period of time, after rising raw material prices, will make the manufacturers gross profit greatly reduced.

Currently, the high degree of industrial concentration of vitamin K3, which makes domestic manufacturers have significant price control.

The worldwide market for Vitamin K3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.