Vitamin Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Global “Vitamin Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Vitamin Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Vitamin Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Vitamin globally.

About Vitamin:

Vitamin is a huge family, now known as vitamins have a few kinds, can divide roughly for fat-soluble and water-soluble two categories. Vitamin includes Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.

Vitamin Market Manufactures:

DSM

Lonza

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical

NHU

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Adisseo

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical

Vitamin A

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin D3

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Others Vitamin Market Applications:

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

At present, the major manufacturers of Vitamin are concentrated in DSMï¼Lonza, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, BASF, Zhejiang Medicine, Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical, Northeast Pharmaceutical and North China Pharmaceutical . DSM is the world leader, holding 20.17% production market share in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Vitamin production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Vitamin is estimated to be 518333 MT.

The worldwide market for Vitamin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.3% over the next five years, will reach 4570 million US$ in 2024, from 5580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.