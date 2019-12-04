Vitamins Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Vitamins Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Vitamins Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Vitamins market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Vitamins are organic chemical compounds and a vital nutrient which an organism needs in minor quantities for the functioning of metabolism in the body. Vitamins cannot be synthesized in the body, but they can be consumed through food or supplements. Insufficient intake of vitamins may result in deficiency diseases and disorders such as night blindness, scurvy, and xerophthalmia..

Vitamins Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DSM

Lonza

CSPC

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical

NHU

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Adisseo

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical

Kingdomway

and many more. Vitamins Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Vitamins Market can be Split into:

Vitamin A

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin D3

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Others. By Applications, the Vitamins Market can be Split into:

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics