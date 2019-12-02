Voice Controlled Devices Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Voice Controlled Devices Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Voice Controlled Devices Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Voice Controlled Devices market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Voice-controlled devices use voice recognition software to convert and decode the human voice into signals that are easily understood by the devices. Voice recognition is the ability of a machine to receive, understand, and dictate spoken commands. It is used for various purposes such as opening locked devices, sending emails and text messages, and initiating phone calls. Voice-controlled devices analyze the voice of a particular person and subsequently grant or deny access to functions. Voice recognition technology has become very popular in areas such as mobile banking, which requires users to identify themselves via spoken commands before making transactions..

Voice Controlled Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Apple

Fitbit

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

Pebble

Samsung

Sony

VoiceBox Technologies

XiaomiÂ

and many more. Voice Controlled Devices Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Voice Controlled Devices Market can be Split into:

Software

Hardware. By Applications, the Voice Controlled Devices Market can be Split into:

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Automotive

Healthcare

Education