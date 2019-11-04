 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Market Analysis And Forecast To 2024 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

Volatile

Global “Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material:

This report studies the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) packaging material is usually paper or plastic, which has been impregnated with corrosion inhibitors. It can provide optimum protection of metal parts, parts, components, castings and assemblies from corrosion.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Market Key Players:

  • CORTEC
  • Aicello
  • Branopac
  • Armor Protective Packaging
  • Oji F-Tex
  • Daubert VCI
  • Zerust
  • Rustx
  • Transilwrap (Metpro)
  • Protective Packaging Corporation
  • Technology Packaging
  • Protopak Engineering Corp
  • Green Packaging
  • CVCI
  • Shanghai Santai
  • KEYSUN
  • Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust

    Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Market Types:

  • VCI Paper
  • VCI Film
  • VCI Bag
  • Others

    Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Market Applications:

  • Metallurgy Industry
  • Aerospace Industry
  • Automotive Industry
  • Oil, Gas and Process Industries
  • Electronics Industry
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • Corrosion processes are responsible for numerous losses mainly in the industrial scope. It is clear that the best way to combat it is prevention. The corrosion inhibitor is one of the best know methods of corrosion protection and one of the most useful on the industry. Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) is a kind of important type in corrosion inhibitors.
  • The market concentrate is high. The main manufactures include CORTEC, Aicello, Branopac, Armor Protective Packaging, Oji F-Tex, Daubert VCI, Zerust, Rustx and so on. CORTEC owns the biggest market share, in 2017 the supply volume was 15764 MT, taking 16.21% of the global sales.
  • Globally, North America, China and Europe are the main volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) packaging material consumption regions. In 2017, these regions occupied 67.28% of the global sales totally.
  • The worldwide market for Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Material industry.

    Number of Pages: 136

