Voltage Converters Market Size Report 2019 | Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends by 2025

A voltage converter is a device which converts voltage from one to another, without changing its frequency.

Growing demand for consumer goods, such as cellular phones, television, laptops/monitors, etc. due to growing population and rising demand for power sources and charge pumps owing to industrialization can be considered as drivers for the market of Voltage Converters.

The Voltage Converters market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Voltage Converters. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Cellular Phones

Laptops/Monitors

LED Power Sources

Simple Charge Pumps

Television

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Low Voltage Converters

Medium Voltage Converters