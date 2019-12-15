 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Type, Size and Application, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Voyage Data Recorder (VDR)

Global “Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market: 

Voyage data recorder (VDR) is a record-keeping device, invented specifically to be installed in a watercraft.
The market is driven by various factors such as improved safety standards at sea, introduction of advanced VDR technologies, and proactive usage of VDRs.
The Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Voyage Data Recorder (VDR).

Top Key Manufacturers in Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market:

  • Danelec Marine
  • Furuno Electric
  • Japan Radio
  • Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine
  • Netwave Systems
  • Digital Control Systems International
  • Beijing Highlander Digital Technology
  • Consilium

    Regions Covered in the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Ship
  • Cargo Ship
  • Naval Ship

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • General Voyage Data Recorder
  • Simplified Voyage Data Recorder

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

