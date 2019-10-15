VTOL UAV Market Research: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types, Application and Market Size

Global “VTOL UAV Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. VTOL UAV Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The VTOL UAV Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), or by several other names, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator, or fully or intermittently autonomously, by onboard computers. Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs are often preferred for missions that are too dull, dirty or dangerous for humans. They originated mostly in military applications, although their use is expanding in commercial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications, such as policing and surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture and drone racing.As for the global VTOL UAV industry, the top three manufacturers have 82.79% revenue market share in 2015. The Chinese giant DJI, which has 62.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the VTOL UAV industry. The manufacturers following are Parrot SA, 3D Robotics and AscTec, which respectively has 14.66%, 2.10% and 0.68% market share globally. The revenue of global VTOL UAV sales market has a rising from 709.31 m dollars in 2014 to 1235.00 m dollars in 2015, and its respected to reach 2049.42 m dollars in 2021. The high suitability of VTOL UAVs for civil applications is one of the key drivers for this market.The downstream industries of VTOL UAV products are Military, Homeland Security and Civil & Commercial. In the recent years, the demand of for VTOL UAVs for civil and commercial applications is growing, and the ability of VTOL UAVs to aid in these industries, will certainly result in market growth during the predicted period too.Although sales of VTOL UAV products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the VTOL UAV field hastily.The global VTOL UAV market was 1430 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2025.

