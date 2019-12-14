Wafer Grinder Market Analysis by Size, Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Different Industry

About Wafer Grinder:

Wafer Grinder uses a centrally located robot to move a wafer from an input station to a measuring station. Thereafter, the wafer is moved into a grind station and a wash station sequentially. The robot is able to move a wafer from the wash station to either the measuring station for after-grinding measurements or directly to an output station. During grinding of one wafer, a second wafer may be held between the measuring station and the grind station while a ground wafer is moved from the wash station to the measuring station for after-grinding measurements.

Top Key Players of Wafer Grinder Market:

Strasbaugh

Disco

G&N Genauigkeits Maschinenbau NÃ¼rnberg GmbH

GigaMat

Arnold Gruppe

Hunan Yujing Machine Industrial

WAIDA MFG

SpeedFam

Koyo Machinery

ACCRETECH

Daitron

MAT Inc

Dikema Presicion Machinery

Dynavest

Wafer Edge Grinder

Wafer Surface Grinder Major Applications covered in the Wafer Grinder Market report are:

Silicon Wafer

Compound Semiconductors Scope of Wafer Grinder Market:

For industry structure analysis, the Wafer Grinder industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to smaller privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 80.94 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Taiwan is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Wafer Grinder industry.

Taiwan occupied 27.07% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Japan which accounted for around 23.51% of the Asia-Pacific total industry. China and South Korea have a smaller amount of sales.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Wafer Grinder producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industries, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

