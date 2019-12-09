Wagyu Beef Market Key Vendors, Classification and Market Positioning Of Vendors With Forecast To 2019-2023

Wagyu Beef market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.21% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Wagyu Beef market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The growth in the foodservice industry will foster the wagyu beef market growth in the upcoming years. Wagyu beef has unique taste and tenderness and is used for preparing flavorful dishes at restaurant or cafes. Various foodservice operators are introducing new food items in their menus while helping the operators increase their footfall in their outlets. The demand for high-quality food and premiumization has further led to the development of quick-service restaurants (QSR), particularly, in developed nations. As a result, the growing foodservice industry will eventually boost the wagyu beef market growth during the forecast period. analysts have predicted that the Wagyu beef market will register a CAGR of about 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Wagyu Beef:

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL Co. Ltd.

Blackmore Wagyu

ITOHAM FOODS Inc.

Snake River Farms