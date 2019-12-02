Wall Socket Market 2019 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

“Wall Socket Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Wall Socket in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wall Socket in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Wall Socket embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Wall Socket embody.

Short Details of Wall Socket Market Report – A wall socket is a wall-mounted electrical receptacle that provides a point for consumers to plug in various electronic items. Wall outlets provide flexible access to electricity for use with a wide variety of components. Wall sockets make it easier and safer for occupants to power appliances, and are designed to minimize the risk of electrical shock, burns, and other related dangers.

Global Wall Socket market competition by top manufacturers

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Simon

S.A.

Panasonic

Leviton

Vimar

Honeywell

Soben

ABB

Honyar

CHNT

DELIXI

BULL

Midea

Feidiao

Opple

The Major regions to produce wall socket are North America, Europe, China and Japan, which accounting for about 94 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 58.22%).

Wall socket is mainly produced by Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Simon, S.A., Panasonic, Leviton, Vimar and Honeywell. And these companies occupied above 61.60% market share by sale value in 2015.

Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, China and Japan are major consumption regions in wall socket market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 50.28% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

The application of wall socket is residential application, commercial application, industrial application and other applications. Residential application is the major application, which accounts for more than 65% of consumption value. Commercial application is second large consumption filed of industrial plugs and sockets.

Although sales of wall socket brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the wall socket field hastily.

The worldwide market for Wall Socket is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4180 million US$ in 2024, from 3400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wall Socket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type I

Type L

Type N

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Other Applications

Table of Contents

1 Wall Socket Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wall Socket

1.2 Classification of Wall Socket by Types

1.2.1 Global Wall Socket Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Wall Socket Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Wall Socket Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wall Socket Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Wall Socket Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Wall Socket Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Wall Socket Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Wall Socket Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Wall Socket Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Wall Socket Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Wall Socket Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Wall Socket (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Wall Socket Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Wall Socket Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Wall Socket Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Wall Socket Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Wall Socket Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Wall Socket Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Wall Socket Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Wall Socket Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Wall Socket Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Wall Socket Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Wall Socket Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Wall Socket Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Wall Socket Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Wall Socket Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Wall Socket Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Wall Socket Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Wall Socket Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Wall Socket Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Wall Socket Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Wall Socket Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Wall Socket Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Wall Socket Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Wall Socket Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Wall Socket Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Wall Socket Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

