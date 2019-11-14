Warehouse Robotics Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019-2024

Global “Warehouse Robotics Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Warehouse Robotics are professional robots widely used in logistics network. They mainly existed in warehouses, normally their main functions are picking and transportation. It has become more and more popular in logistics network, and plays an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss.

The global average price of Warehouse Robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 3184 USD/Unit in 2012 to 2798 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Warehouse Robotics includes Mobile robotics and Fixed robotics, and the proportion of Mobile in 2015 is about 72%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Warehouse Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 2180 million US$ in 2024, from 1130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Warehouse Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

