Washer Fluid Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Automotive Windshield Washer Fluid is a fluid for motor vehicles that is used in cleaning the windshield with the windshield wiper while the vehicle is being driven.

ITW

3M

SPLASH

Reccochem

ACDelco

Prestone

Soft 99

Bluestar

Sonax

Turtle Wax

Camco

Chief

PEAK

Botny

TEEC

Japan Chemical

Tetrosyl

Prostaff

Ready to Use Fluid

Concentrated Fluid Major Applications covered in the Washer Fluid Market report are:

Individual Consumers

Auto Beauty & 4S Store

On the basis of type, Ready to Use Fluid is the largest segment with around 98% production share of the total market in 2016. Concentrated Fluid are more expensive, accounting for less than 2% market share in terms of production, meanwhile, the Concentrated Fluid will witness the higher growth rate in the next few years

On the basis of geography, the global Automotive Windshield Washer Fluid market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2016, Europe is the largest consumer as well as the steady growing regional market for Automotive Windshield Washer Fluid and held 34.05% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 25.33%. The demand for Automotive Windshield Washer Fluid has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China and India.

The global Automotive Windshield Washer Fluid market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of local small manufactures of Automotive Windshield Washer Fluid offer a wide range of Automotive Windshield Washer Fluid to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is very low, among those manufacturers, 3M, Turtle Wax, SPLASH, ACDelco, Prestone and Illinois Tool Works are the major players operating worldwide.

The worldwide market for Washer Fluid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1660 million US$ in 2024, from 1460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.