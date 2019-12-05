Washing Machine Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Washing Machine Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Washing Machine Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Washing Machine market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Consumer durables refer to those goods that do not quickly wear out and yields utility over a longer period of time. They can be broadly categorized into three heads namely white goods, brown goods and consumer electronics. White goods include products like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, audio equipments and speakers. The washing machine category is still some distance away from the inflexion point, unlike refrigerators. However, players are now trying to influence penetration for the category with many new launches and heavy marketing campaigns. Growing disposable income and easy financing options have led to shortened replacement cycles whereas rising influence of modern lifestyle has perceived products such washing machines as utility items rather than luxury goods..

Washing Machine Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Continental Girbau

AB Electrolux

Fisher & Paykel Appliances

GE Appliances

Haier Electronics

LG Electronics

MIRC Electronics

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

Siemens

Godrej & Boyce

Toshiba

Videocon Industries

Whirlpool

and many more. Washing Machine Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Washing Machine Market can be Split into:

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Dryers. By Applications, the Washing Machine Market can be Split into:

Commercial