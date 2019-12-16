 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Market Growth, Market Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025 | Market Research Co.

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Waste Heat Recovery Boiler

Global “Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Industry.

Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Waste Heat Recovery Boiler industry.

Know About Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market: 

A waste heat recovery boiler captures undesired heat dissipated from industrial processes, which can be reused in other heating applications such as power generation. Waste heat may either be used in the same process or be transferred to other processes. It is estimated that as much as 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is released in the form of waste heat. The waste heat recovery boilers capture heat from gen sets, incinerators, furnace exhausts, and from other equipment that involves heat flow related processes.
The growing demand for energy, increasing electricity prices, and increasing efforts to reduce global GHG emissions in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are driving the market for waste heat boiler.
The Waste Heat Recovery Boiler market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Waste Heat Recovery Boiler.

Top Key Manufacturers in Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market:

  • ABB
  • Alstom
  • Echogen Power systems
  • Foster Wheeler
  • GE

    Regions Covered in the Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Power Generation Utilities
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemical
  • Primary Metals
  • Non-Metallic Minerals

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Medium Temperature
  • High Temperature
  • Ultra-High Temperature

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Product
    4.3 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Product
    6.3 North America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Product
    7.3 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery Boiler by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Forecast
    12.5 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

