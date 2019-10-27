Waste Paper Recycling Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global "Waste Paper Recycling Market" Report

About Waste Paper Recycling

This report studies the Waste Paper Recycling market. Waste paper recycling is the process of mixing used paper with water and chemicals to break it down. This mixture is then chopped up and heated to break it down further into strands of cellulose called pulp or slurry. It is then strained through screens which remove any glue or plastic that may still be in the mixture. Finally it is cleaned, de-inked, bleached, mixed with water and then it can be made into new recycled paper.

Waste Paper Recycling Market Key Players:

Waste Management

Republic Services

Sonoco Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

WASCO

Perlen Papier

ST Paper Resources

Cascades Recovery

Global Wastepaper Recyclers

International Paper

Heinzel Group

DS Smith

Veolia Environment

Remondis

Kokusai Pulp & Paper

Huanjia Group

Shandong Century Sunshine

Northern International

China Recycling Development

Tianjin Wuchan

Waste Paper Recycling Market Types:

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Waste Paper Recycling Market Applications:

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

Waste Paper Recycling is mainly classified into the following types: old corrugated cardboard (OCC), old newspaper (ONP), magazines, white office paper, mixed paper. OCC is the most widely used type which takes up about a half of global market.

APAC is the main consumption regions of waste paper recycling in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The APAC market share is 64%, which China only takes about 37% of global market. China is the largest consumption market in the world.

The market concentration is scatted. But for region market, like China and USA, Top 20 players can take above 40% of the local region market. Big players in the global market are like Waste Management, International Paper, DS Smith, Huanjia Group, Northern International etc.

The worldwide market for Waste Paper Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 49900 million US$ in 2024, from 41700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.