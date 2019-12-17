Water-based Defoamers Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Water based defoamers are different types of oils and waxes dispersed in a water base. The oils are often mineral oil or vegetable oils and the waxes are long chainÂ fatty alcohol,Â fatty acidÂ soapsÂ orÂ esters. These are normally best asÂ deaerators, which means they are best at releasing entrained air.

Water based defoamers are different types of oils and waxes dispersed in a water base. The oils are often mineral oil or vegetable oils and the waxes are long chainÂ fatty alcohol,Â fatty acidÂ soapsÂ orÂ esters. These are normally best asÂ deaerators, which means they are best at releasing entrained air..

Water-based Defoamers Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Applied Material Solutions

Wacker Chemie

Kemira Oyj

Shin Etsu Chemical

Dow

Air Products

Chemicals

Evonik Industries and many more. Water-based Defoamers Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Water-based Defoamers Market can be Split into:

Oils Defoamers

Waxes Defoamers. By Applications, the Water-based Defoamers Market can be Split into:

Paper and Pulp

Water Treatment

Paints and Coatings

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical