Water-based Resins Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Water-based Resins

Global “Water-based Resins Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the Water-based Resins Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Water-based Resins market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Water-based Resins are the prime constituents of Latex-based paints or any water reducible coatings or paints because they completely dissolve in water and other solvents..

Water-based Resins Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Dow
  • BASF
  • Lubrizol
  • DSM
  • Allnex
  • Hexion
  • Arkema
  • DIC
  • Covestro
  • Celanese
  • Alberdingk Boley
  • Adeka
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • Belike
  • Bond Polymers
  • Elantas
  • Grupo Synthesia
  • KUKdo Chemical (Kunshan)
  • Lawter
  • Nan Ya Plastics
  • Olin Epoxy
  • Omnova Solutions
  • Reichhold
  • Specialty Polymers
  • Scott Bader and many more.

    Water-based Resins Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Water-based Resins Market can be Split into:

  • Acrylic
  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Alkyd.

    By Applications, the Water-based Resins Market can be Split into:

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Inks.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide Water-based Resins market.
    • To organize and forecast Water-based Resins market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Water-based Resins industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Water-based Resins market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for Water-based Resins market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Water-based Resins industry.

