Water-based Resins Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Water-based Resins Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Water-based Resins Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Water-based Resins market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Water-based Resins are the prime constituents of Latex-based paints or any water reducible coatings or paints because they completely dissolve in water and other solvents..

Water-based Resins Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Dow

BASF

Lubrizol

DSM

Allnex

Hexion

Arkema

DIC

Covestro

Celanese

Alberdingk Boley

Adeka

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Belike

Bond Polymers

Elantas

Grupo Synthesia

KUKdo Chemical (Kunshan)

Lawter

Nan Ya Plastics

Olin Epoxy

Omnova Solutions

Reichhold

Specialty Polymers

Scott Bader and many more. Water-based Resins Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Water-based Resins Market can be Split into:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd. By Applications, the Water-based Resins Market can be Split into:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants