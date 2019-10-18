Water Bath Market 2024: Top Companies, Size, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

Water baths are laboratory equipment that are used to incubate or maintain samples at a constant temperature over long periods of time. They consist of a metal container that is filled with heated water. For temperature regulation, these water baths either have an analog interface or a digital one. One major drawback of water baths is that they can only be used for samples that require temperatures up to 99.9ºC, as water starts to boil beyond 100ºC. For applications that call for temperatures above 100ºC, alternative equipment such as oil baths, sand baths, or silicone baths are used..

Grant Instruments

Julabo

PolyScience

Sheldon Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Benchmark Scientific

Bibby Scientific

Boekel Scientific

BUCHI

C&A Scientific

Cannon Instrument

Carolina Biological Supply

Edvotek

Heidolph

Huber

Humboldt

IKA Works

Jeio Tech

LAUDA

Memmert

Revolutionary Science

Thomas Scientific

VWR

Water Bath Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Water Bath Market can be Split into:

Circulating Water Bath

Non-Circulating Water Bath

Shaking Water Bath. By Applications, the Water Bath Market can be Split into:

Chemical Industry

Microbiology

Food Processing

Protein Engineering