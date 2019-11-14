Water Chiller Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size Estimation, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

The worldwide "Water Chiller Market" report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Water Chiller Market Report – A water chiller is a mechanical device used to facilitate heat exchange from water to a refrigerant in a closed loop system. Chillers have widespread industrial applications. They are also in huge demand in the Beverages, Plastics, and Medical industries. Chillers are available in different sizes and cooling capacities and have a range of energy consumption levels to meet the requirements of end-users.

Global Water Chiller market competition by top manufacturers

Carrier

Parker Hannifin

Lennox

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

EcoChillers

Thermal Care

SMC

Dinkin (McQuay)

Lytron Chillers

Mammoth

Toshiba

Bosch

Advantage Engineering

Mitsubshi

Filtrine

Fluid Chillers

Budzar Industries

Legacy Chiller Systems USA

Cold Shot Chillers

General Air Products

Dry Coolers

Orion Machinery

US sales of water chiller was about 77627 units in 2015, and will reach to 81250 units in 2016. From 2011 to 2015, the annual growth rate was about 5.56%.

The major brands include Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Carrier, Parker Hannifin , Lennox, Dimplex , Thermal Solutions, EcoChillers., Thermal Care, SMC and Dinkin (McQuay), these companies occupied above 60% market share. And the top five players occupied about 50% market share.

Plastics & Rubber and Food Processing are the largest consumption field, occupied above 45% market share. Centrifugal chillers and reciprocating chillers are major product type, and have about 63 market share.

In the future, the growth rate will be about 5.52%, and the production will reach to 106267 units in 2021. Finally, although sales of water chiller products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Water chiller field hastily.

The worldwide market for Water Chiller is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Water Chiller in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Screw Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Reciprocating Chillers

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Medical

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Plastics & Rubber

Metal forming

Food Processing