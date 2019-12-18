Water Cooling Chiller Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Region, Forecast Report 2024

Industry Research Co. professional study report titled “Global Water Cooling Chiller Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with remarkable synopsis. This analysis report overviews Water Cooling Chiller introduction, Analysis by Type, Application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

A water chiller is a mechanical device used to facilitate heat exchange from water to a refrigerant in a closed loop system. Chillers have widespread industrial applications. They are also in huge demand in the Beverages, Plastics, and Medical industries. Chillers are available in different sizes and cooling capacities and have a range of energy consumption levels to meet the requirements of end-users.

Major companies which drives the Water Cooling Chiller industry are:

Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

York (Johnson Controls)

Carrier

Dinkin (McQuay)

Hitachi

Toshiba

Climaveneta

Mitsubshi

Dunham-bush

Mammoth

Euroklimat (EK)

Lennox

Sanyo (Panasonic)

Bosch

Airedale

Kuenling

Gree

Midea

Haier

TICA

Dunan

Shenling. Moreover, Water Cooling Chiller report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer, market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Water Cooling Chiller manufacturer market share in 2019, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate. Scope of Market Report:

This report focuses on the Water Cooling Chiller in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Centrifugal Chiller

Reciprocating Chiller

Screw Chiller Water Cooling Chiller Market Segments by Application:

Medical

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Plastics & Rubber

Metal forming

Food Processing