Water Desalination Market Overview, Major Key Players, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2025

Water desalination refers to the removal of salt and other minerals from saline water. It is used to address fresh water supplies amidst increasing population, industrialization, and pollution. Desalinated water can be used in water drought-hit areas as alternative water source to increase water production yield. Water scarcity in various parts of the globe has become one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Global Water Desalination market.

Reverse osmosis segment held the largest share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market is witnessing increasing use of the reverse osmosis technology to treat water from the sea, lakes, underground, and other water sources. The higher efficiency of the reverse osmosis technology along with less consumption of energy is the key factor for the growth of this technology during the projected timeline.

Top manufacturers/players:

Acciona

Doosan

GE Water And Process Technologies

Veolia

Befesa Agua

Degremont

Fisia Italimpianti

Hyflux

IDE Technologies

Water Desalination Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

The Water Desalination Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Water Desalination Market Segment by Types:

RO

MSF

MED

ED

Water Desalination Market Segment by Applications:

Municipal

Industrial