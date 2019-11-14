Water Pumps Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

Global Water Pumps Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Water Pumps Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Water Pumps industry.

Geographically, Water Pumps Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Water Pumps including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Water Pumps Market Repot:

Grundfos

Flowserve

Xylem

KSB

Ebara

Sulzer

Pentair

WILO

Shanghai Kaiquan

East Pump

LianCheng Group

CNP

DBP

SHIMGE

Danai Pumps

Goulds Pumps

About Water Pumps: This report studies the Water Pumps market. Water Pump is a device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Pumps operate by some mechanism (typically reciprocating or rotary), and consume energy to perform mechanical work by moving the fluid. Pumps operate via many energy sources, including manual operation, electricity, engines, or wind power, come in many sizes, from microscopic for use in medical applications to large industrial pumps. Water Pumps Industry report begins with a basic Water Pumps market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Water Pumps Market Types:

Centrifugal Pump

Diaphragm Pump

Reciprocating Pump

Rotary Pump Water Pumps Market Applications:

Industrial

Household

Agricultural

Municipal

The global average price of Water Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 318 USD/Unit in 2013 to 292 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Water Pumps includes Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump and Rotary Pump. The proportion of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 is about 76.65%.

China is the largest supplier of Water Pumps, with a production market share nearly 26.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 21.31% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Water Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 73900 million US$ in 2024, from 74900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.