Water Repellent Agent Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Water Repellent Agent Market Report: Water repellent agent, applied on the surface of paper sheet, can provide strong water repellency (sizing effect). It can also be used as an internal size.

Top manufacturers/players: BASF, Wacker, Dow, Momentive, Evonik, Bluestar Silicones, Shin-Etsu, Chemours, Huntsman, 3M, Daikin, Aculon

Water Repellent Agent Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Water Repellent Agent Market Segment by Type:

Polyurethane

Teflon

Silicones Water Repellent Agent Market Segment by Applications:

Textiles

Construction

Automobile

Leather

Furniture