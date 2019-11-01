Water Soluble Film Market Research Analysis 2019-2024 includes Product Category, Application and Specification

About Water Soluble Film:

This report studies the water soluble film market.Water soluble (PVA/PVOH) film is commercially made from polyvinyl alcohol resins and due to its water soluble property, is widely used for water soluble small dose packaging of detergents, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, dyes, and food. Apart from these applications, water soluble (PVA/PVOH) film is used in embroidery and laundry bag manufacturing.

Water Soluble Film Market Key Players:

Kuraray

Aicello

Nippon Gohsei

Sekisui Chemical

Cortec Corporation

Haining Sprutop Chemical

Guangdong Proudly New Material

Huawei Degradable Materials

Guangdong Greatgo Films

Zhaoqing FangXing

Solupak

Ecopol

Soltec

Ecomavi Srl Water Soluble Film market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Water Soluble Film has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Water Soluble Film Market Types:

PVA Film

Other Water Soluble Film Market Applications:

Pesticide and Chemical Product Packaging

Medical Laundry Bag

Clean Product Packaging

Embroidery Substrate

Textile Packaging

LCD

Other Scope of the Report:

PVA film is the largest type of water soluble film. Currently, about 94% water soluble film is PVA film. Raw material of water soluble film is mainly PVA, which is mainly produced in Asia, especially in China.

Global major production regions are Japan, USA, Europe and China. In 2017, Japan is the largest production region, which produced 19506 tons water soluble film. USA is the second largest production region in 2017.

Leaning on great environmental protection performance, water soluble film consumption will be higher. We predict that global consumption will be 77469 tons in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.05% during 2019-2024.

The worldwide market for Water Soluble Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 410 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.