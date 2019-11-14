Water Tank Market 2019 | Global Industry Growth, Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Water Tank Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Water Tank Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Water Tank industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Water Tank market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Water Tank market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Water Tank market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

ZCL Composites Inc.

CST Industries

Tank Connection

Schumann Tank

UIG

DN Tanks

American Tank Company

Crom Corporation

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I)

Caldwell Tanks

Maguire Iron Inc.

Snyder Industries Inc.

Norwesco Industries

Promax Plastics

Containment Solutions

Scope of the Report:

North America was the largest market with a market share of 64.34% in 2012 and 64.41% in 2016 with a slight increase. Europe ranked the second markets with the market share of 20.44% in 2016.

Municipal is the largest end-use industry in the market, which accounted 50.43% market share in 2016, as it is engaged in the supply and distribution of potable water to urban, semi-urban, and rural regions. Municipalities look after a vast network of Water Tank to store and deliver water according to the needs of communities. In terms of application, the global Water Tank market has been witnessing significant demand from the oil and gas industry, where hydraulic fracture requires a large amount of water to be stored. The used water after the fracturing process needs to be further stored and treated before being released into the environment. Rise in oil and gas exploration activities has contributed to the demand for Water Tank.

The worldwide market for Water Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Water Tank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Concrete Tank

Metal Tank

Plastic Tank

Fiber Glass Tank On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial

Residential

Municipal

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Water Tank Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Water Tank market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Water Tank market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Some Points from TOC: 1 Market Overview 1.1 Water Tank Introduction 1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Type 1 1.2.2 Type 2 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 1.3.1 Application 1 1.3.2 Application 2 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.5 Market Dynamics 1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force 2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Manufacture 1 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 Water Tank Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 2.2 Manufacture 2 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 Water Tank Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Water Tank Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) … 3 Global Water Tank Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.1 Global Water Tank Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.2 Global Water Tank Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.3 Market Concentration Rate 4 Global Water Tank Market Analysis by Regions … 12 Water Tank Market Forecast (2019-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion



