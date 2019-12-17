 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Water Treatment Market Size, Research Report 2019 | Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Water Treatment

Global “Water Treatment Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Water Treatment Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Water Treatment Industry.

Water Treatment Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Water Treatment industry.

Know About Water Treatment Market: 

Water & wastewater treatment processes such as softening, deodorization and purification make the water more useful and potable.Â 
Asia PacificÂ was the largest market accounting for 43.9% of the revenue share in 2017. It is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for filtered water for various applications.
The Water Treatment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Treatment.

Top Key Manufacturers in Water Treatment Market:

  • AkzoNobel
  • GE Water & Process Technologies
  • Solenis
  • BASF
  • The Dow Chemical
  • Ecolab
  • Kemira Chemicals
  • Lonza
  • Buckman Laboratories International
  • BAW Water Additives U.K.

    Regions Covered in the Water Treatment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Municipal
  • Power Generation
  • Chemical
  • Oil & Gas
  • Metals & Mining

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Physical
  • Chemical
  • Membrane
  • Others

