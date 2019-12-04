Watermelon Seeds Market Growth Opportunities, Analysis And Forecasts Report 2019-2023

Watermelon Seeds market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.96% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Watermelon Seeds market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The rising awareness about health benefits of watermelon seeds is one of the key factors that will trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Watermelon seeds are nutrient-dense seeds, as they are a rich source of proteins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and minerals such as magnesium and zinc. Moreover, awareness about the benefits of balanced nutrition and healthy food habits is growing among individuals. Therefore, watermelon seeds have found increased application as a superfood. Additionally, many vendors in the market offer watermelon seed sprouts and roasted watermelon seeds as healthy alternatives to traditional snack products. Hence, the growing prominence of watermelon seeds as nutrient-rich superfoods is expected to drive the growth of the market. Ouranalysts have predicted that the watermelon seeds market will register a CAGR of almost 14% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Watermelon Seeds:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Groupe Limagrain Holding

Sakata Seed Corp.