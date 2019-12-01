Waterproofing Admixtures Market 2019-2024 by Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Global “Waterproofing Admixtures Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Waterproofing Admixtures Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Waterproofing Admixtures:

Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.

Waterproofing Admixtures Market Manufactures:

Kryton (CA)

Xypex Chemical (CA)

Fosroc (UK)

GCP Applied Technologies (US)

Hycrete (US)

Sika (CH)

BASF (DE)

Penetron (US)

Schomburg (DE)

Markham (NZ)

IPA Systems (US)

Cemix (NZ)

Cementaid (AU)

Moxie (US)

Wuhan Sanyuan (CN)

Dura Build Care (IN)

Pidilite Industries (IN)

Major Classification:

Crystalline Type

Pore Blocking Type

Other Type Major Applications:

Residential Use

Residential Use

Commercial Use The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The key consumption markets locate at developing countries. China takes the market share of 33.4%, followed by India with 10.4%. Europe and North America consumption market is 19.4% and 16.9% respectly in 2017.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

The worldwide market for Waterproofing Admixtures is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 3720 million US$ in 2024, from 2560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.