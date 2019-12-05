 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Waterproofing Membrane Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Waterproofing Membrane

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Waterproofing Membrane Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Waterproofing is the combination of materials used to prevent water intrusion into the structural elements of a building or its finished spaces. Its main purpose is to resist hydrostatic pressure exerted by moisture in the liquid state. Waterproofing membranes are provided in the form of coil. And the most important step in the manufacturing process is impregnating asphalt waterproof materials or polymer water-proof materials onto the carcass. The materials are used in a system to prevent the ingress of water into foundations, roofs, walls, basements, buildings, and structures when properly installed. The term dampproofing is often confused with waterproofing, however, dampproofing is a system designed to resist the flow of moisture in a gaseous state i.e. water vapor.
The most important property of the waterproofing material is the materials water absorption rate. A satisfactory rate is below 4% (most materials are between 1-2%). Also important is the thickness of the material. Most manufactured materials have a uniform thickness making the application even and easy. The manufacturers state that their protective coatings are can be applied smoothly. This smooth, liquid-only appearance provides a monolithic application with no seams and therefore no weaknesses for cracks to form.
The material should also have some degree of flexibility and be able to resist differential movement. This is especially important for waterproofing membranes in structures that may move/settle.
So far, the main waterproof membranes circulated on the market include modified bitumen membrane and synthetic polymer waterproofing membrane. In this report, the statistical data is based on these two types.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Soprema Group

  • Sika
  • Fosroc
  • GAF
  • Icopal Group
  • TehnoNICOL
  • Polyglass
  • Imperbit Membrane
  • General Membrane
  • Carlisle
  • Modern Waterproofing
  • ChovA
  • Bauder
  • ARDEX Group
  • Henkel Polybit
  • Renolit
  • Tegola Canadese
  • Index
  • Hansuk
  • Schluter-Systems
  • Protecto Wrap
  • Grace
  • Colas
  • Vetroasfalto
  • Tamko
  • Multiplan YalÄ±tÄ±m
  • Oriental Yuhong
  • CKS
  • Hongyuan Waterproof
  • Tangshan Desheng
  • Joaboa Technology
  • Yuhong Waterproof
  • Yuwang Group
  • Golden Umbrella Waterproofing
  • Jinmuzhi
  • Shanghai Terra
  • Shengli Oil Field Dynamic
  • Ding Xin High-tech Materials
  • Zhengtai Waterproof
  • Hangzhou Jinwu

    Waterproofing Membrane Market by Types

  • Modified Bitumen Membrane
  • Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane

    Waterproofing Membrane Market by Applications

  • Application I
  • Roofing
  • Walls
  • Building Structures
  • Landfills & Tunnels
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    No. of pages: 177

