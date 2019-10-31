Wax Market 2019: Marketing Channels, Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

About Wax:

Waxes are a diverse class of organic compounds that are lipophilic, malleablesolids near ambient temperatures. They include higher alkanes and lipids, typically with melting points above about 40 °C (104 °F), melting to give low viscosity liquids. Waxes are insoluble in water but soluble in organic, nonpolar solvents. Natural waxes of different types are produced by plants and animals and occur in petroleum.

Wax Market Key Players:

China National Petroleum Corporation

Sinopec Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sasol

Lukoil

Shell

Nippon

Westlake Chemical

Petrobras

Total

Rosneft

IGI Wax

Clariant

Wax Market Types:

Petroleum and Mineral Wax

Synthetic Wax

Wax Market Applications:

Candles

Packaging

Board Sizing

Rheology/Surface Application

Health Industry

Scope of the Report:

In 2017, Asia-Pacific is the top supplier with Production market share of 47.84% in 2017.Europe is the second supplier with Production market share of 32.26% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Wax is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wax in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.